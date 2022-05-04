Dispensaries with student discounts in Boulder, Colorado
Frequently asked questions
Yes, recreational weed is fully legal in Boulder Colorado.
According to reviews on Leafly.com, the best dispensaries in Boulder, CO are
You can smoke weed outside in Boulder as long as it's done at a private residence. Smoking weed in public is not allowed in Boulder.
No, smoking weed in restaurants is not allowed in Colorado because smoking anything indoors violates the Colorado Clean Air Act.
You can buy up to 28 grams of weed at once in Boulder.
The only place to buy pot in Boulder is at a medical or recreational marijuana dispensary.