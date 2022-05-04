Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is there recreational weed in Colorado Springs? Yes, there is recreational weed in Colorado Springs where it has been legalized for adult use.

Is there a weed dispensary in Colorado Springs, CO? Yes, there are over 15 weed dispensaries in Colorado Springs, CO.

Where can I smoke weed in Colorado Springs? You can legally smoke weed in a private residence in Colorado Springs. You may smoke weed on a balcony but only if the balcony is out of public view.

Who can consume cannabis in Colorado Springs? To consume cannabis recreationally in Colorado Springs, you must be 21 or over.

Can you buy recreational weed in Colorado Springs? Yes, adults age 21 or older can buy recreational weed in Colorado Springs.