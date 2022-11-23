Buy one, Get one for 25% Off Airopro

Cheeba Chew Buy 2 Get 1 for $.01 - Now to 10/31!

Frequently asked questions

Where can you buy recreational weed in Crested Butte? The only place to buy recreational weed in Crested Butte is at a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.

Can you order weed online in Crested Butte? Yes, many dispensaries in Crested Butte offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local Crested Butte dispensary.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Crested Butte? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Crested Butte since it has been legalized for adult use.

Where can I smoke weed in Crested Butte? The only place you can legally smoke weed in Crested Butte is at a private residence or licensed cannabis retailer/consumption lounge.