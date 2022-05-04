Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Denver? Yes, weed is legal in Denver for both recreational and medical purposes.

What are the best dispensaries in Denver, CO? Browse the best dispensaries in Denver, CO near you rated by Leafly users. These trusted weed shops earned their rating through quality customer service, wide product selection, or top deals.

How do I order from dispensaries online in Denver? You can order from Denver dispensaries online with Leafly for in-store pickup.

Can anyone go inside a dispensary in Denver? Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card are allowed to go inside Denver dispensaries. Adults 18 and over with a valid medical marijuana card and valid identification card are allowed to go into medical dispensaries.

Can anyone buy marijuana in Denver? Any adult age 21 or over can buy recreational marijuana in Denver. To visit a medical cannabis dispensary, you have to be at least 18 years old or older and have a valid medical marijuana card.

Do Denver, CO dispensaries scan your ID? Dispensaries in Denver, CO may choose to scan your ID with an electronic reader device.

Do you need a prescription to go to a dispensary in Denver, CO? A prescription from a doctor is not required to visit a recreational dispensary in Denver.