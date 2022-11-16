Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Where can you buy recreational weed in Durango? The only place to buy recreational weed in Durango is at a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.

What is the easiest way to get weed in Durango? The easiest way to get cannabis is to order from a weed delivery service in Durango.

Can you order weed online in Durango? Yes, many dispensaries in Durango offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local Durango dispensary.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Durango? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Durango since it has been legalized for adult use.

Where can I smoke weed in Durango? The only place you can legally smoke weed in Durango is at a private residence or licensed cannabis retailer/consumption lounge.