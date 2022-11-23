$15 OFF ALL BATCH 2G ALL IN ONES

One for You, One for $1 – Select 510 BOGO Deal!

Frequently asked questions

Where can you buy recreational weed in Pagosa Springs? The only place to buy recreational weed in Pagosa Springs is at a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.

Can you order weed online in Pagosa Springs? Yes, many dispensaries in Pagosa Springs offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local Pagosa Springs dispensary.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Pagosa Springs? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Pagosa Springs since it has been legalized for adult use.

Where can I smoke weed in Pagosa Springs? The only place you can legally smoke weed in Pagosa Springs is at a private residence or licensed cannabis retailer/consumption lounge.