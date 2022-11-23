Dispensaries with senior discounts in Pagosa Springs, Colorado
Results 1-30 of 383
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
The only place to buy recreational weed in Pagosa Springs is at a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.
Yes, many dispensaries in Pagosa Springs offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local Pagosa Springs dispensary.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Pagosa Springs since it has been legalized for adult use.
The only place you can legally smoke weed in Pagosa Springs is at a private residence or licensed cannabis retailer/consumption lounge.
To buy recreational weed in Pagosa Springs you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.