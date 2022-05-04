20% OFF In-Stock Clones, while supplies last

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Pueblo, CO? Yes. Weed is legal in Pueblo, CO.

Does Pueblo CO have recreational weed? Yes. Pueblo CO has recreational weed available for adults 21 or over.

Can you smoke weed in public in Pueblo, Colorado? No. Smoking weed in public in Pueblo, Colorado is illegal.

How many recreational dispensaries are in Pueblo, Colorado? There are 23 recreational dispensaries in Pueblo, Colorado.

What are the Pueblo, CO recreational dispensary laws? Pueblo, CO recreational dispensary laws require you to be at least 21 years of age or older with a valid identification card such as a driver's license to enter a dispensary.

How old do you have to be to enter a dispensary in Pueblo, CO? Dispensaries in Pueblo, CO require you to be at least 21 years old or older to enter. Medical marijuana dispensaries accept patients 18 or older with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Colorado.

Can I buy weed online in Pueblo, Colorado? Yes. You can order weed online in Pueblo, Colorado using Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary.

How do you get a medical marijuana card in Pueblo, CO? To attain a medical marijuana card in Pueblo, CO you must first go through your primary care doctor to see whether you have a qualifying condition. Once approved, you’ll be required to pay a one-time $25 fee for your card.