Dispensaries with parking on-site in Rifle, Colorado
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All Dispensary results
- RECGoodflower4 dealsPickupOpen until Tuesday at 11pm MT
Knowledgeable, Experienced, Personable, and Friendly Associates! Wielding an arsenal of Top Shelf Selections, with a discreet location and parking for swift travelers there is no reason to go anywhere else in or around Carbondale! Open until 11p.m daily, with an after 9p.m. discount on concentrates and pre rolls on Wednesday! Honestly, feels like home away from home! If you want quality, efficiency, and the most fair in pricing no doubt on the Western Slope!read full review
- RECHigh Q - CarbondaleOpen until Tuesday at 10pm MT
Can't beat the quality bud sold here. All grown in living soil, making it organic. Their Akta products are out of this world, and made from that same flower, and all solvent less, making it all organic as well. Wonderful, knowledgeable staff and great location. Can't get products like theirs anywhere else in Carbondale, so I'm a permanent customer! Skip 'good' flower and tumbledweeb and be sure to spend your money on connoisseur quality stuff here instead.read full review
- RECPUR CannaBlissClosed until 10am MT
- RECHigh Q - Snowmass Village MallClosed until 11am MT
Wonderful, knowledgeable staff, and amazing products. Highest Quality stuff anywhere around the valley, hands down (come on, it's in the name). All of their flower is grown in living soil, making it organic. They make incredible live rosin products, edibles, carts, and concentrates alike. I'm excited to try the new live heads by Akta!read full review
- RECRocky Road Remedies - Eagle-Vail3 dealsPickup in under 30 minsOpen until Tuesday at 8:55pm MT
Used Leafly to find this gem! You had me at name… Rocky Road Remedies. Cause that’s what I was in need of. Almost 7 weeks since my total knee replacement. Ryan was my guy and understood my knees. It was an informed conversation and his delivery was personal and coherent. I’m legit going in for pain and Ryan surely took that into consideration and provided insights. Nice place. Everyone I interacted with was cool. I would highly suggest RRR. LOVE THE NAME! It’s my favorite ice cream flavor so… Remedies is what I came in for and got much more than that.read full review
- RECANNAPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 10am MT
I am in this shop at least weekly if not more depending on the week. All the budtenders there are so so helpful and friendly. They have a good reward program for regular customers and as a plus they give a discount to veterans! I would recommend ANNA to anyone looking for a dispensary.read full review
- MED & RECMagnolia Road Cannabis Co. Boulder (REC)7 dealsPickupOpen until Tuesday at 9:45pm MT
- RECCallie's Cannabis Shoppe (Broomfield)PickupOpen until Tuesday at 8:50pm MT
I had a fantastic experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcome and comfortable. The customer service was top-notch — friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with all my questions. They really took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. What impressed me most was the amazing selection. Whether you’re looking for flower, edibles, concentrates, or topicals, they’ve got a little bit of everything — and in all price ranges. Everything was well organized and clearly labeled, which made browsing super easy. Overall, this place strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and a relaxed, friendly vibe. I’ll definitely be coming back and recommending it to friends. If you’re looking for quality products and a team that truly cares, this is the spot!read full review
- MEDLit Dispensary - Federal (Medical)Pickup in under 30 minsOpen until Tuesday at 10pm MT
I had a positive experience with the woman at the front desk; she was very kind and helpful. After receiving my ID and paperwork back, I patiently waited for a staff member to escort me to the medical side. I was impressed by the wide range of selections available, and I found the pricing for the larger items to be quite reasonable.read full review
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