Dispensaries with parking on-site in Rocky Ford, Colorado
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- RECThe Station - Rocky Ford (Rec)Open until Tuesday at 9pm MT
- RECThe Spot 420 - Pueblo CentralOpen until Tuesday at 9:45pm MT
- RECRocky Mountain BlazeClosed until 9am MT
I’ve been going to RMB exclusively for about 6 years. I travel from Penrose to Pueblo West specifically to visit Rocky Mountain Blaze every time I want to stock up, because the products are great, the prices are unbeatable, & the staff is friendly, helpful & knowledgeable. Truly, the best dispensary I’ve visited, & I had been to many until I found RMB!read full review
- MED & RECTrinidad's Higher Calling U14 dealsPickupPreorder until 9:30am MT
As a medical patient of THCU, I never cease to be amazed by the helpful, knowledgeable, and caring budtenders, Jeff, Joe, and Carlos. Anyone of these will help you leave the store with the best buds for your needs. I’m glad I live in Trinidad and can take advantage of this asset anytime I wish. Thanks, Jamesread full review
- MED & RECColfax Cannabis Company5 dealsPickupOpen until Tuesday at 10pm MT
RaeDawn said she knew I'd be getting another 1/8 of San Souci, Colfax 's current popcorn bud special, and she was right. Last time there, it was Olivia who filled my order, and before that there were a couple trainees who did real good Colfax has great bud, great prices, awesome frequent buyer points, and great staff. Little Raton is starting to get other dispensaries but the OG is still queen.read full review
- RECReefer Madness BroadwayPickupPreorder until 10am MT
Sam was the man at this store! I’d hate to say it but they got me on popcorn bud. The have the best popcorn bud at the best prices. Idk why they even call it popcorn. It shouldn’t be. Check it out and you won’t be disappointed. I do appreciate how much Sam hooked me up though. Don’t miss out on the lemon cherry gelato either!read full review
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