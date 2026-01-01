Pet friendly dispensaries in Salida, Colorado
Results 1-30 of 297
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- RECRocky Road Remedies - Eagle-Vail3 dealsPickup in under 30 minsOpen until Tuesday at 8:55pm MT
Used Leafly to find this gem! You had me at name… Rocky Road Remedies. Cause that’s what I was in need of. Almost 7 weeks since my total knee replacement. Ryan was my guy and understood my knees. It was an informed conversation and his delivery was personal and coherent. I’m legit going in for pain and Ryan surely took that into consideration and provided insights. Nice place. Everyone I interacted with was cool. I would highly suggest RRR. LOVE THE NAME! It’s my favorite ice cream flavor so… Remedies is what I came in for and got much more than that.read full review
- RECGoodflower4 dealsPickupOpen until Tuesday at 11pm MT
Knowledgeable, Experienced, Personable, and Friendly Associates! Wielding an arsenal of Top Shelf Selections, with a discreet location and parking for swift travelers there is no reason to go anywhere else in or around Carbondale! Open until 11p.m daily, with an after 9p.m. discount on concentrates and pre rolls on Wednesday! Honestly, feels like home away from home! If you want quality, efficiency, and the most fair in pricing no doubt on the Western Slope!read full review
- RECReefer Madness BroadwayPickupPreorder until 10am MT
Sam was the man at this store! I’d hate to say it but they got me on popcorn bud. The have the best popcorn bud at the best prices. Idk why they even call it popcorn. It shouldn’t be. Check it out and you won’t be disappointed. I do appreciate how much Sam hooked me up though. Don’t miss out on the lemon cherry gelato either!read full review
- MED & RECThe Kind Room1 dealPickupOpen until Tuesday at 9pm MT
The Kind Room is the perfect dispensary. It’s locally owned and operated with the best staff and the best flower in Denver for sure. It’s the place I go when I want bomb, quality flower. Honestly, it’s the only flower I’ll smoke if I have a choice. The women who work there are like your best stoner girlfriends and sometimes I wish I could stay and have a sesh with them and do arts and crafts. Their new growers at SPCY are soil scientists so I know I’m not getting any yucky pesticides or herbicides. I’m a daily consumer, and their products are the only ones I have in my stash jars. Also, they have The Women’s Bean Project non”medicated” snacks for sale! 6/5 stars y’allread full review
- MEDDANK Dispensary - (Medical)4 dealsPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 10am MT
They have everything you can want as a patient and more. They can quickly navigate me to a product based on a few questions m, or specifics I’m hoping to find. Either way it’s often wise to ask their opinion because they really know their products. Did online pickup and it was expedited quickly. As always a warm welcoming staff and plenty to choose from.read full review
- RECCallie's Cannabis Shoppe (Broomfield)PickupOpen until Tuesday at 8:50pm MT
I had a fantastic experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcome and comfortable. The customer service was top-notch — friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with all my questions. They really took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. What impressed me most was the amazing selection. Whether you’re looking for flower, edibles, concentrates, or topicals, they’ve got a little bit of everything — and in all price ranges. Everything was well organized and clearly labeled, which made browsing super easy. Overall, this place strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and a relaxed, friendly vibe. I’ll definitely be coming back and recommending it to friends. If you’re looking for quality products and a team that truly cares, this is the spot!read full review
- MED & RECMagnolia Road Cannabis Co. Boulder (REC)7 dealsPickupOpen until Tuesday at 9:45pm MT
- MED & RECTrinidad's Higher Calling U14 dealsPickupPreorder until 9:30am MT
As a medical patient of THCU, I never cease to be amazed by the helpful, knowledgeable, and caring budtenders, Jeff, Joe, and Carlos. Anyone of these will help you leave the store with the best buds for your needs. I’m glad I live in Trinidad and can take advantage of this asset anytime I wish. Thanks, Jamesread full review
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