Dispensaries with parking on-site in San Luis, Colorado
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- MED & RECTrinidad's Higher Calling U14 dealsPickupPreorder until 9:30am MT
As a medical patient of THCU, I never cease to be amazed by the helpful, knowledgeable, and caring budtenders, Jeff, Joe, and Carlos. Anyone of these will help you leave the store with the best buds for your needs. I’m glad I live in Trinidad and can take advantage of this asset anytime I wish. Thanks, Jamesread full review
- MED & RECColfax Cannabis Company5 dealsPickupOpen until Tuesday at 10pm MT
RaeDawn said she knew I'd be getting another 1/8 of San Souci, Colfax 's current popcorn bud special, and she was right. Last time there, it was Olivia who filled my order, and before that there were a couple trainees who did real good Colfax has great bud, great prices, awesome frequent buyer points, and great staff. Little Raton is starting to get other dispensaries but the OG is still queen.read full review
- RECFreedom Road Dispensary - Brickyard
One of my favorite dispensaries; I visited FreedomRoad for the first time yesterday, and I will be a repeat customer. The customer service, friendliness, and helpfulness of AJ and Penny made the experience; they were super attentive and informative and helped me pick out the carts that best suited my need. The veteran discount is fantastic here and significantly appreciated.read full review
- MED & RECWillow Springs Cannabis, LLCOpen until Tuesday at 9pm MT
By far the best dispensary I've been to!!! I stopped going to any other places!! Affordable prices top notch products, along with a nice warm home like atmosphere. Nice friendly welcoming customer service. Thanks for the amazing wonderful experience. I recommend this place to everybody!!!read full review
- MED & RECBetty NugzDeliveryPickupPreorder until 10am MT
I just discovered cannabis delivery and I LOVE IT! You don't have to deal with pretentious "budtenders", it's cheaper and as easy as ordering a pizza. Sell your storefronts Competition. The future is delivery! Betty Nugz (great Gen-X name btw) was efficient and quick even though I live 5 miles out of town on a crappy dirt road. Embrace the Future People!read full review
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