Dispensaries with parking on-site in Colorado
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All Dispensary results
- RECNature's Herbs & Wellness-Log Lane VillagePickup in under 30 minsOpen until Tuesday at 9:50pm MT
I went in for the 1st time unsure what I wanted but Becca showed me many different options. She was very helpful, super friendly and knowledgeable about everything. I’m glad she was there because I wasn’t sure what I wanted . She helped me make great choices I enjoyed ever she recommended. Thanks Becca!read full review
- RECHigh Plainz Strains - Fort LuptonPickup in under 30 minsOpen until Tuesday at 9:50pm MT
- RECFlower Power Botanicals (Recreational)5 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8:15am MT
Visited from out of state for 3 weeks, and have back 3x in 3 weeks. I dont know why the other reviews are bad, my experience has been easy and pleasant. I’ve gotten pre-rolls, carts, and edibles and all have been fire and good quality! If I ever come back here, I’m shopping here again.read full review
- RECKind Care Of Colorado (REC)Pickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am MT
I just retired from the Army, and I'm trying to learn all of the new stuff out there. I struggle with PTSD and social anxiety. Ryan made sure that I knew it was ok to ask questions. Ryan taught me a lot, while making sure I didnt feel dumb. Anytime i'm back down here, this will be the only store I shop at. also they have amazing products, at a great price. Thank you.read full review
- RECDANK Dispensary - (Recreational)4 dealsPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 10am MT
- MEDDANK Dispensary - (Medical)4 dealsPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 10am MT
They have everything you can want as a patient and more. They can quickly navigate me to a product based on a few questions m, or specifics I’m hoping to find. Either way it’s often wise to ask their opinion because they really know their products. Did online pickup and it was expedited quickly. As always a warm welcoming staff and plenty to choose from.read full review
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