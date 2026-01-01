Pet friendly dispensaries in Sheridan, Colorado
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- RECReefer Madness BroadwayPickupPreorder until 10am MT
Sam was the man at this store! I’d hate to say it but they got me on popcorn bud. The have the best popcorn bud at the best prices. Idk why they even call it popcorn. It shouldn’t be. Check it out and you won’t be disappointed. I do appreciate how much Sam hooked me up though. Don’t miss out on the lemon cherry gelato either!read full review
- MED & RECThe Kind Room1 dealPickupOpen until Tuesday at 9pm MT
The Kind Room is the perfect dispensary. It’s locally owned and operated with the best staff and the best flower in Denver for sure. It’s the place I go when I want bomb, quality flower. Honestly, it’s the only flower I’ll smoke if I have a choice. The women who work there are like your best stoner girlfriends and sometimes I wish I could stay and have a sesh with them and do arts and crafts. Their new growers at SPCY are soil scientists so I know I’m not getting any yucky pesticides or herbicides. I’m a daily consumer, and their products are the only ones I have in my stash jars. Also, they have The Women’s Bean Project non”medicated” snacks for sale! 6/5 stars y’allread full review
- MEDDANK Dispensary - (Medical)4 dealsPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 10am MT
They have everything you can want as a patient and more. They can quickly navigate me to a product based on a few questions m, or specifics I’m hoping to find. Either way it’s often wise to ask their opinion because they really know their products. Did online pickup and it was expedited quickly. As always a warm welcoming staff and plenty to choose from.read full review
- RECCallie's Cannabis Shoppe (Broomfield)PickupOpen until Tuesday at 8:50pm MT
I had a fantastic experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcome and comfortable. The customer service was top-notch — friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with all my questions. They really took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. What impressed me most was the amazing selection. Whether you’re looking for flower, edibles, concentrates, or topicals, they’ve got a little bit of everything — and in all price ranges. Everything was well organized and clearly labeled, which made browsing super easy. Overall, this place strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and a relaxed, friendly vibe. I’ll definitely be coming back and recommending it to friends. If you’re looking for quality products and a team that truly cares, this is the spot!read full review
- MED & RECMagnolia Road Cannabis Co. Boulder (REC)7 dealsPickupOpen until Tuesday at 9:45pm MT
- RECSocial Dispensary Federal4 dealsPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 12am MT
The bud tenders are the best around. I've been to my fair share of stores but this one takes the gold star their funny inviting on products and yes rewards are the bomb. Let them ride and before you know it you have enough to get top shelf for pennies on the dollar. Or I guess nickels on the dollars. I go now where else thanks guys!!!read full review
- RECSocial Dispensary Golden15 dealsPickupOpen until Tuesday at 10pm MT
- RECSocial Dispensary Louisville17 dealsPickup in under 30 minsOpen until Tuesday at 10pm MT
- RECThe Fireplace Dispensary6 dealsPickupOpen until 12am MT
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