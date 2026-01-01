Dispensaries with parking on-site in Silverthorne, Colorado
Results 1-30 of 544
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECRocky Road Remedies - Eagle-Vail3 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am MT
Used Leafly to find this gem! You had me at name… Rocky Road Remedies. Cause that’s what I was in need of. Almost 7 weeks since my total knee replacement. Ryan was my guy and understood my knees. It was an informed conversation and his delivery was personal and coherent. I’m legit going in for pain and Ryan surely took that into consideration and provided insights. Nice place. Everyone I interacted with was cool. I would highly suggest RRR. LOVE THE NAME! It’s my favorite ice cream flavor so… Remedies is what I came in for and got much more than that.read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECGreen Dragon - BreckenridgeClosed until 10am MT
Super cool staff, chatting about their favorite products, edibles and flower. Great deals, delicious buds. They care about Cannabis for recreational as well as medicinal purposes, and are excited about the industry. Do NOT go next door to Delilah where a few jerks are just there for a paycheck and they hate the tourists and treat them like dirt. They should be ashamed of themselves for not taking more pride in their work!! I work in the kitchen of a medical dispensary in AZ, and I wake up happy and feeling lucky to be a part of this freaking GOLDRUSH of an industry!read full review
- RECBonfire Cannabis Company - Idaho SpringsClosed until 11am MT
- MED & RECMagnolia Road Cannabis Co. Boulder (REC)7 dealsPickupPreorder until 8am MT
- RECCallie's Cannabis Shoppe (Broomfield)PickupPreorder until 10am MT
I had a fantastic experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcome and comfortable. The customer service was top-notch — friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with all my questions. They really took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. What impressed me most was the amazing selection. Whether you’re looking for flower, edibles, concentrates, or topicals, they’ve got a little bit of everything — and in all price ranges. Everything was well organized and clearly labeled, which made browsing super easy. Overall, this place strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and a relaxed, friendly vibe. I’ll definitely be coming back and recommending it to friends. If you’re looking for quality products and a team that truly cares, this is the spot!read full review
- MEDLit Dispensary - Federal (Medical)Pickup in under 30 minsClosed until 12pm MT
I had a positive experience with the woman at the front desk; she was very kind and helpful. After receiving my ID and paperwork back, I patiently waited for a staff member to escort me to the medical side. I was impressed by the wide range of selections available, and I found the pricing for the larger items to be quite reasonable.read full review
- RECReefer Madness BroadwayPickupPreorder until 10am MT
Sam was the man at this store! I’d hate to say it but they got me on popcorn bud. The have the best popcorn bud at the best prices. Idk why they even call it popcorn. It shouldn’t be. Check it out and you won’t be disappointed. I do appreciate how much Sam hooked me up though. Don’t miss out on the lemon cherry gelato either!read full review
- RECSocial Dispensary Golden15 dealsPickupPreorder until 8am MT
- RECSocial Dispensary Louisville19 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECHigher Grade by Best Buds - HighlandsPickupPreorder until 11am MT
My husband and I just moved to Denver and a friend recommended Higher Grade to us. We happened to be in the area yesterday and we decided to stop in. The team there were friendly, knowledgeable and they took time to answer all of my questions. We bought a few recommended items and we thoroughly enjoyed what we bought. We will definitely be back!!!read full review
- RECSocial Dispensary Federal4 dealsPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 8am MT
The bud tenders are the best around. I've been to my fair share of stores but this one takes the gold star their funny inviting on products and yes rewards are the bomb. Let them ride and before you know it you have enough to get top shelf for pennies on the dollar. Or I guess nickels on the dollars. I go now where else thanks guys!!!read full review
- MED & RECMountain Medicinals Retail Center - RecreationalClosed until 8am MT
This is the go to spot for all your medicinal need! I only shop here! Always great flower for a great price! I recommend this spot to everyone asking for a good dispensary. The Staff are super knowledgeable and really friendly. Love this spot! Keep up the great work Mountain Medicinal! Love you guys!read full review
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