Dispensaries with parking on-site in Silverton, Colorado
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- RECMountain Annie's Dispensary RidgewayClosed until 8am MT
By far the best customer service and products in colorado. The customer service is beyond top notch ryan is the man he always asks how im feeling and what I want to feel from all products from lotion to edibles. The team there never fail to amaze me and they even have dog treats. Myself personally with all my medical issues their team at moutain annies in all locations are beyond knowledgeable and give feedback and listen. I always recommend going hereread full review
- RECBorder Buds - DurangoClosed until 9am MT
- RECGoodflower4 dealsPickupPreorder until 10am MT
Knowledgeable, Experienced, Personable, and Friendly Associates! Wielding an arsenal of Top Shelf Selections, with a discreet location and parking for swift travelers there is no reason to go anywhere else in or around Carbondale! Open until 11p.m daily, with an after 9p.m. discount on concentrates and pre rolls on Wednesday! Honestly, feels like home away from home! If you want quality, efficiency, and the most fair in pricing no doubt on the Western Slope!read full review
- RECRocky Road Remedies - Eagle-Vail3 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am MT
Used Leafly to find this gem! You had me at name… Rocky Road Remedies. Cause that’s what I was in need of. Almost 7 weeks since my total knee replacement. Ryan was my guy and understood my knees. It was an informed conversation and his delivery was personal and coherent. I’m legit going in for pain and Ryan surely took that into consideration and provided insights. Nice place. Everyone I interacted with was cool. I would highly suggest RRR. LOVE THE NAME! It’s my favorite ice cream flavor so… Remedies is what I came in for and got much more than that.read full review
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