Drive-thru dispensaries in Steamboat Springs, Colorado
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- RECHigh Plainz Strains - Fort LuptonPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECBest Buds7 dealsPickupPreorder until 10am MT
I’m truly not one to write reviews, good or bad. In fact, I’ve never felt the need to until now. Best Buds is genuinely the best business in Omaha. I moved here about three years ago and haven’t gone anywhere else since. A few days ago, my grandpa passed away. I’ve never been more of a mess in my entire life. After spending the day bawling, I knew I needed something to help me get through the evening and process my grief. So, I went to the best business in Omaha. I was a dollar short for the product I wanted and was about to just leave and cry in my car. The owner (I believe) noticed me counting my ones and said, “It’s alright, I’ll cover the difference.” His calm reassurance and genuine kindness completely stopped me in my tracks. I don’t know if he could tell how broken I felt that day or if he’s just that good of a person, but he truly helped me. I walked out of that store breathing and smiling more than I had all day. His compassion went far beyond the product he sells. And this wasn’t even the first time something like this happened at Best Buds. Once, after one of the worst days of work I’ve ever had, I stopped in completely defeated. When he asked how my day was, I just broke down and told him everything. After listening, he handed me a job application and told me to stop doing something I didn’t love. I wanted to work for him so badly, but instead I took his advice to heart. Now I’m working as a para and earning my teaching degree. Despite the grief I’m facing now, I can honestly say I’ve never been happier or more fulfilled. Every single person I’ve met at this shop is incredible. Even though I shared stories about one employee, every staff member has made me smile in one way or another. I’ve never walked into any other business and left every single time feeling better than when I came in. Moral of the story: little acts of kindness go a long way, you are never alone, and there’s not a business in Omaha that cares more about people than Best Buds.read full review
- MED & RECSpaced Cannabinoid Co.PickupPreorder until 9am MT
This was my very first time buying recreational. The two lovely ladies made it a wonderful experience. I did remember there name but they have good products so I forgot there names but I turn 39 on Oct 8 and I couldn't be happier with my selection to celebrate. Worth the trip!!! I got write it down so I don't forget.read full review
- RECThe Healing TreeeClosed until 9am MT
Good bud and good deals. I definitely recommend this place. However yesterday I picked up a 1/2 Oz and the bud tender bundled it up in 1/8ths and I didnt notice until I got home that I only had three in the bundle. I guess it's my fault for not checking before I left the store. Just make sure that everything is there before heading out guys. Still a great dispensary though!read full review
- RECSmokey's 420 House - Garden City (REC)Closed until 8am MT
Truly a great place had no issues until the buy out. People and products are amazing. HOWEVER the technology sucks though. It’s unfortunate that I’ll have to bring my business elsewhere so I can get points at least. I hope they can get it figured out as it’s cost me a thousand points today.read full review
- RECPUR CannaBlissClosed until 10am MT
- RECFreedom Road Dispensary - Brickyard
One of my favorite dispensaries; I visited FreedomRoad for the first time yesterday, and I will be a repeat customer. The customer service, friendliness, and helpfulness of AJ and Penny made the experience; they were super attentive and informative and helped me pick out the carts that best suited my need. The veteran discount is fantastic here and significantly appreciated.read full review
- MEDWholesomeCo CannabisClosed until 11am MT
I love wholesome and it's employees. I've only had one thing that got messed up and they corrected it immediately. I recently moved farther away and so I'm now use their delivery. I have never had a problem with any of my deliveries. I always try to make sure I at least have a good tip for the drivers. I've been going here since they open. I've looked at other places that are closer to me but I'm a loyal customer. Thank youread full review
- MED & RECRoute 66 Cannabis StoreClosed until 10am MT
Great service and staff ! I routinely shop here because of the quality of product, knowledge staff about their products and new inventory. The staff always has a great presentation & attitude, I was there on a Friday after work 4:00 pm , staff member was polite, courteous and helpful despite being busy, there were several customers ahead of me and I was in and out quickly.read full review
- MED & RECPecos Valley Production - RuidosoClosed until 9am MT
please get more half ounce pecos non-ECO. I have now been waiting 3 weeks for this. I have been coming to Pecos Ruidoso only weekly for over 2 years getting my weekly re-up and have never had an issue with your supply. Still have the same 5 Pecos ECO you all have not been able to get rid of for 3 weeks now(no one wants to save $10 for stems and leaves). I have had to find other dispensaries to buy my 5 flower ounces from over the past 3 weeks (popcorn junk compared to what you all use to have)......read full review
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