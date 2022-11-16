Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Where can you buy recreational weed in Telluride? The only place to buy recreational weed in Telluride is at a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.

What is the easiest way to get weed in Telluride? The easiest way to get cannabis is to order from a weed delivery service in Telluride.

Can you order weed online in Telluride? Yes, many dispensaries in Telluride offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local Telluride dispensary.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Telluride? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Telluride since it has been legalized for adult use.

Where can I smoke weed in Telluride? The only place you can legally smoke weed in Telluride is at a private residence or licensed cannabis retailer/consumption lounge.