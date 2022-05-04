all 1g carts buy one get one 50% off!

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Trinidad, CO? Yes. Weed is legal in Trinidad, CO.

Does Pueblo CO have recreational weed? Yes. Trinidad, CO has recreational weed available for adults 21 or over.

Can you smoke weed in public in Trinidad, Colorado? No. Smoking weed in public in Trinidad, Colorado is illegal.

How many marijuana dispensaries are in Pueblo, Colorado? There are 24 marijuana dispensaries in Pueblo, Colorado.

What are the Trinidad, CO recreational dispensary laws? Trinidad, CO recreational dispensary laws require you to be at least 21 years of age or older with a valid identification card such as a driver's license to enter a dispensary.

How old do you have to be to enter a dispensary in Trinidad, CO? Dispensaries in Trinidad, CO require you to be at least 21 years old or older to enter. Medical marijuana dispensaries accept patients 18 or older with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Colorado.

Can I buy weed online in Trinidad, Colorado? Yes. You can order weed online in Trinidad, Colorado using Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary.