Asian-owned dispensaries in Trinidad, Colorado
Frequently asked questions
Yes. Weed is legal in Trinidad, CO.
Yes. Trinidad, CO has recreational weed available for adults 21 or over.
No. Smoking weed in public in Trinidad, Colorado is illegal.
There are 24 marijuana dispensaries in Pueblo, Colorado.
Trinidad, CO recreational dispensary laws require you to be at least 21 years of age or older with a valid identification card such as a driver's license to enter a dispensary.
Dispensaries in Trinidad, CO require you to be at least 21 years old or older to enter. Medical marijuana dispensaries accept patients 18 or older with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Colorado.
Yes. You can order weed online in Trinidad, Colorado using Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary.
To attain a medical marijuana card in Trinidad, CO you must first go through your primary care doctor to see whether you have a qualifying condition. Once approved, you’ll be required to pay a one-time $25 fee for your card.