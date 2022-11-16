Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Vail, Colorado
Results 1-30 of 51
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
The only place to buy recreational weed in Vail is at a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.
The easiest way to get cannabis is to order from a weed delivery service in Vail.
Yes, many dispensaries in Vail offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local Vail dispensary.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Vail since it has been legalized for adult use.
The only place you can legally smoke weed in Vail is at a private residence or licensed cannabis retailer/consumption lounge.
To buy recreational weed in Vail you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.