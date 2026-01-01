Dispensaries with parking on-site in Vail, Colorado
Results 1-30 of 539
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECRocky Road Remedies - Eagle-Vail4 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am MT
Used Leafly to find this gem! You had me at name… Rocky Road Remedies. Cause that’s what I was in need of. Almost 7 weeks since my total knee replacement. Ryan was my guy and understood my knees. It was an informed conversation and his delivery was personal and coherent. I’m legit going in for pain and Ryan surely took that into consideration and provided insights. Nice place. Everyone I interacted with was cool. I would highly suggest RRR. LOVE THE NAME! It’s my favorite ice cream flavor so… Remedies is what I came in for and got much more than that.read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECHigh Country Healing - VailPickupPreorder until 9am MT
- RECGreen Dragon - BreckenridgeClosed until 10am MT
Super cool staff, chatting about their favorite products, edibles and flower. Great deals, delicious buds. They care about Cannabis for recreational as well as medicinal purposes, and are excited about the industry. Do NOT go next door to Delilah where a few jerks are just there for a paycheck and they hate the tourists and treat them like dirt. They should be ashamed of themselves for not taking more pride in their work!! I work in the kitchen of a medical dispensary in AZ, and I wake up happy and feeling lucky to be a part of this freaking GOLDRUSH of an industry!read full review
- RECGoodflower3 dealsPickupPreorder until 10am MT
Knowledgeable, Experienced, Personable, and Friendly Associates! Wielding an arsenal of Top Shelf Selections, with a discreet location and parking for swift travelers there is no reason to go anywhere else in or around Carbondale! Open until 11p.m daily, with an after 9p.m. discount on concentrates and pre rolls on Wednesday! Honestly, feels like home away from home! If you want quality, efficiency, and the most fair in pricing no doubt on the Western Slope!read full review
- RECHigh Q - Snowmass Village MallClosed until 11am MT
Wonderful, knowledgeable staff, and amazing products. Highest Quality stuff anywhere around the valley, hands down (come on, it's in the name). All of their flower is grown in living soil, making it organic. They make incredible live rosin products, edibles, carts, and concentrates alike. I'm excited to try the new live heads by Akta!read full review
- RECBonfire Cannabis Company - Idaho SpringsClosed until 11am MT
- MED & RECMountain Medicinals Retail Center - RecreationalClosed until 8am MT
This is the go to spot for all your medicinal need! I only shop here! Always great flower for a great price! I recommend this spot to everyone asking for a good dispensary. The Staff are super knowledgeable and really friendly. Love this spot! Keep up the great work Mountain Medicinal! Love you guys!read full review
- RECHigh Q - CarbondaleClosed until 10am MT
Can't beat the quality bud sold here. All grown in living soil, making it organic. Their Akta products are out of this world, and made from that same flower, and all solvent less, making it all organic as well. Wonderful, knowledgeable staff and great location. Can't get products like theirs anywhere else in Carbondale, so I'm a permanent customer! Skip 'good' flower and tumbledweeb and be sure to spend your money on connoisseur quality stuff here instead.read full review
- RECSilver Stem Fine Cannabis | Nederland Boulder AreaClosed until 10am MT
- MED & RECMagnolia Road Cannabis Co. Boulder (REC)4 dealsPickupPreorder until 8am MT
- RECCallie's Cannabis Shoppe (Broomfield)9 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am MT
I had a fantastic experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcome and comfortable. The customer service was top-notch — friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with all my questions. They really took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. What impressed me most was the amazing selection. Whether you’re looking for flower, edibles, concentrates, or topicals, they’ve got a little bit of everything — and in all price ranges. Everything was well organized and clearly labeled, which made browsing super easy. Overall, this place strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and a relaxed, friendly vibe. I’ll definitely be coming back and recommending it to friends. If you’re looking for quality products and a team that truly cares, this is the spot!read full review
- MEDLit Dispensary - Federal (Medical)Pickup in under 30 minsClosed until 10am MT
I had a positive experience with the woman at the front desk; she was very kind and helpful. After receiving my ID and paperwork back, I patiently waited for a staff member to escort me to the medical side. I was impressed by the wide range of selections available, and I found the pricing for the larger items to be quite reasonable.read full review
- RECReefer Madness BroadwayPickupPreorder until 10am MT
Sam was the man at this store! I’d hate to say it but they got me on popcorn bud. The have the best popcorn bud at the best prices. Idk why they even call it popcorn. It shouldn’t be. Check it out and you won’t be disappointed. I do appreciate how much Sam hooked me up though. Don’t miss out on the lemon cherry gelato either!read full review
- RECANNAPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 10am MT
I am in this shop at least weekly if not more depending on the week. All the budtenders there are so so helpful and friendly. They have a good reward program for regular customers and as a plus they give a discount to veterans! I would recommend ANNA to anyone looking for a dispensary.read full review
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