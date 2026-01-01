Dispensaries with parking on-site in Wheat Ridge, Colorado
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All Dispensary results
- MEDLit Dispensary - Federal (Medical)Pickup in under 30 minsClosed until 10am MT
I had a positive experience with the woman at the front desk; she was very kind and helpful. After receiving my ID and paperwork back, I patiently waited for a staff member to escort me to the medical side. I was impressed by the wide range of selections available, and I found the pricing for the larger items to be quite reasonable.read full review
- RECReefer Madness BroadwayPickupPreorder until 10am MT
Sam was the man at this store! I’d hate to say it but they got me on popcorn bud. The have the best popcorn bud at the best prices. Idk why they even call it popcorn. It shouldn’t be. Check it out and you won’t be disappointed. I do appreciate how much Sam hooked me up though. Don’t miss out on the lemon cherry gelato either!read full review
- MEDDANK Dispensary - (Medical)6 dealsPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 10am MT
They have everything you can want as a patient and more. They can quickly navigate me to a product based on a few questions m, or specifics I’m hoping to find. Either way it’s often wise to ask their opinion because they really know their products. Did online pickup and it was expedited quickly. As always a warm welcoming staff and plenty to choose from.read full review
- RECCallie's Cannabis Shoppe (Broomfield)9 dealsPickupPreorder until 10am MT
I had a fantastic experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcome and comfortable. The customer service was top-notch — friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with all my questions. They really took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. What impressed me most was the amazing selection. Whether you’re looking for flower, edibles, concentrates, or topicals, they’ve got a little bit of everything — and in all price ranges. Everything was well organized and clearly labeled, which made browsing super easy. Overall, this place strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and a relaxed, friendly vibe. I’ll definitely be coming back and recommending it to friends. If you’re looking for quality products and a team that truly cares, this is the spot!read full review
- MED & RECMagnolia Road Cannabis Co. Boulder (REC)4 dealsPickupPreorder until 8am MT
- RECHigh Plainz Strains - Fort LuptonPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am MT
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