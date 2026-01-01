Pet friendly dispensaries in Wheat Ridge, Colorado
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- MED & RECThe Kind Room1 dealPickupPreorder until 9am MT
The Kind Room is the perfect dispensary. It’s locally owned and operated with the best staff and the best flower in Denver for sure. It’s the place I go when I want bomb, quality flower. Honestly, it’s the only flower I’ll smoke if I have a choice. The women who work there are like your best stoner girlfriends and sometimes I wish I could stay and have a sesh with them and do arts and crafts. Their new growers at SPCY are soil scientists so I know I’m not getting any yucky pesticides or herbicides. I’m a daily consumer, and their products are the only ones I have in my stash jars. Also, they have The Women’s Bean Project non”medicated” snacks for sale! 6/5 stars y’allread full review
- RECReefer Madness BroadwayPickupPreorder until 10am MT
Sam was the man at this store! I’d hate to say it but they got me on popcorn bud. The have the best popcorn bud at the best prices. Idk why they even call it popcorn. It shouldn’t be. Check it out and you won’t be disappointed. I do appreciate how much Sam hooked me up though. Don’t miss out on the lemon cherry gelato either!read full review
- MEDDANK Dispensary - (Medical)6 dealsPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 10am MT
They have everything you can want as a patient and more. They can quickly navigate me to a product based on a few questions m, or specifics I’m hoping to find. Either way it’s often wise to ask their opinion because they really know their products. Did online pickup and it was expedited quickly. As always a warm welcoming staff and plenty to choose from.read full review
- RECCallie's Cannabis Shoppe (Broomfield)9 dealsPickupPreorder until 10am MT
I had a fantastic experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcome and comfortable. The customer service was top-notch — friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with all my questions. They really took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. What impressed me most was the amazing selection. Whether you’re looking for flower, edibles, concentrates, or topicals, they’ve got a little bit of everything — and in all price ranges. Everything was well organized and clearly labeled, which made browsing super easy. Overall, this place strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and a relaxed, friendly vibe. I’ll definitely be coming back and recommending it to friends. If you’re looking for quality products and a team that truly cares, this is the spot!read full review
- MED & RECMagnolia Road Cannabis Co. Boulder (REC)4 dealsPickupPreorder until 8am MT
- RECSocial Dispensary Federal6 dealsPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 8am MT
This is a great shop to come in if you’re ever in Denver, I came to visit my friend and my first time being in this dispensary and I was very happy. They had helpful bartenders and helpful management. I will be coming back to this place when I come back to visit if you’re ever in Denver, make sure you check this place out. You won’t be disappointed.read full review
- RECSocial Dispensary Golden20 dealsPickupPreorder until 8am MT
- RECSocial Dispensary Louisville21 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am MT
- RECThe Fireplace Dispensary10 dealsPickupPreorder until 8am MT
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