Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Colorado
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- RECGreen Dragon - BreckenridgeClosed until 10am MT
Super cool staff, chatting about their favorite products, edibles and flower. Great deals, delicious buds. They care about Cannabis for recreational as well as medicinal purposes, and are excited about the industry. Do NOT go next door to Delilah where a few jerks are just there for a paycheck and they hate the tourists and treat them like dirt. They should be ashamed of themselves for not taking more pride in their work!! I work in the kitchen of a medical dispensary in AZ, and I wake up happy and feeling lucky to be a part of this freaking GOLDRUSH of an industry!read full review
- RECRocky Road Remedies - Eagle-Vail5 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am MT
Used Leafly to find this gem! You had me at name… Rocky Road Remedies. Cause that’s what I was in need of. Almost 7 weeks since my total knee replacement. Ryan was my guy and understood my knees. It was an informed conversation and his delivery was personal and coherent. I’m legit going in for pain and Ryan surely took that into consideration and provided insights. Nice place. Everyone I interacted with was cool. I would highly suggest RRR. LOVE THE NAME! It’s my favorite ice cream flavor so… Remedies is what I came in for and got much more than that.read full review
- MEDLit Dispensary - Federal (Medical)Pickup in under 30 minsClosed until 10am MT
I had a positive experience with the woman at the front desk; she was very kind and helpful. After receiving my ID and paperwork back, I patiently waited for a staff member to escort me to the medical side. I was impressed by the wide range of selections available, and I found the pricing for the larger items to be quite reasonable.read full review
- MED & RECMagnolia Road Cannabis Co. Boulder (REC)7 dealsPickupPreorder until 8am MT
- RECReefer Madness Broadway1 dealPickupPreorder until 10am MT
Sam was the man at this store! I’d hate to say it but they got me on popcorn bud. The have the best popcorn bud at the best prices. Idk why they even call it popcorn. It shouldn’t be. Check it out and you won’t be disappointed. I do appreciate how much Sam hooked me up though. Don’t miss out on the lemon cherry gelato either!read full review
- RECCallie's Cannabis Shoppe (Broomfield)9 dealsPickupPreorder until 10am MT
I had a fantastic experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcome and comfortable. The customer service was top-notch — friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with all my questions. They really took the time to help me find exactly what I needed. What impressed me most was the amazing selection. Whether you’re looking for flower, edibles, concentrates, or topicals, they’ve got a little bit of everything — and in all price ranges. Everything was well organized and clearly labeled, which made browsing super easy. Overall, this place strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and a relaxed, friendly vibe. I’ll definitely be coming back and recommending it to friends. If you’re looking for quality products and a team that truly cares, this is the spot!read full review
- MEDDANK Dispensary - (Medical)5 dealsPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 10am MT
They have everything you can want as a patient and more. They can quickly navigate me to a product based on a few questions m, or specifics I’m hoping to find. Either way it’s often wise to ask their opinion because they really know their products. Did online pickup and it was expedited quickly. As always a warm welcoming staff and plenty to choose from.read full review
- RECSocial Dispensary Golden20 dealsPickupPreorder until 8am MT
- RECSocial Dispensary Louisville23 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am MT
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