Frequently asked questions

What are the best dispensaries in Colorado? According to customers, Leafly has created a round-up of the best dispensaries in Colorado for this year.

Is it legal to buy weed in Colorado? Yes, both recreational and medical marijuana is legal in Colorado. Get more information on Colorado marijuana laws in Leafly's Legalization hub.

How old do I have to be to buy weed recreationally in Colorado? You must be 21 or older to purchase recreational marijuana in Colorado.

Does Colorado accept out-of-state medical cards? Colorado does not accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards, but any adult 21+ can purchase cannabis with valid ID.

Is weed decriminalized in Colorado? Yes, possession of small amounts of weed has been decriminalized in Colorado.

How much weed can I buy in Colorado? Colorado consumers can purchase up to one ounce of marijuana at a time at a dispensary.

When was weed legalized in Colorado? Recreational weed was legalized in Colorado in 2012. Medical marijuana was legalized in 2000.

How much does an ounce of weed cost in Colorado? Colorado weed prices vary by location, strain and other factors, but overall you can expect to pay between $100-200 per ounce.

Can you get weed in Colorado without a driver's license? If you are over 21 and do not have a driver's license, you can use another valid government ID, such as a passport to buy weed in Colorado.