Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Colorado
Frequently asked questions
According to customers, Leafly has created a round-up of the best dispensaries in Colorado for this year.
Yes, both recreational and medical marijuana is legal in Colorado. Get more information on Colorado marijuana laws in Leafly's Legalization hub.
You must be 21 or older to purchase recreational marijuana in Colorado.
Colorado does not accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards, but any adult 21+ can purchase cannabis with valid ID.
Yes, possession of small amounts of weed has been decriminalized in Colorado.
Colorado consumers can purchase up to one ounce of marijuana at a time at a dispensary.
Recreational weed was legalized in Colorado in 2012. Medical marijuana was legalized in 2000.
Colorado weed prices vary by location, strain and other factors, but overall you can expect to pay between $100-200 per ounce.
If you are over 21 and do not have a driver's license, you can use another valid government ID, such as a passport to buy weed in Colorado.
Medical marijuana is legal for patients age 18 or older in Colorado. Those under 18 must have legal authorization from a parent or guardian.