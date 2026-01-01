Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Colorado
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- RECGreen Dragon - BreckenridgeClosed until 10am MT
Super cool staff, chatting about their favorite products, edibles and flower. Great deals, delicious buds. They care about Cannabis for recreational as well as medicinal purposes, and are excited about the industry. Do NOT go next door to Delilah where a few jerks are just there for a paycheck and they hate the tourists and treat them like dirt. They should be ashamed of themselves for not taking more pride in their work!! I work in the kitchen of a medical dispensary in AZ, and I wake up happy and feeling lucky to be a part of this freaking GOLDRUSH of an industry!read full review
- RECSocial Dispensary Federal6 dealsPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 8am MT
This is a great shop to come in if you’re ever in Denver, I came to visit my friend and my first time being in this dispensary and I was very happy. They had helpful bartenders and helpful management. I will be coming back to this place when I come back to visit if you’re ever in Denver, make sure you check this place out. You won’t be disappointed.read full review
- RECSocial Dispensary Louisville23 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am MT
- RECSocial Cannabis Chambers DIA Airport27 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am MT
Social cannabis and their whole community and employees which I still have family are the greatest For example tonight I talked to Russell he is very helpful knowledgeable nice and makes you want to return to this business he has Great great great customer service skills.I shop at places around and closest to my community my below Green valley ranch area DIA where I can feel like family as I have done for my community growing up here. I have all my children shopping here know that they are 21 plus a lot of my community members I always referring to here And make sure they sign up for their points thanks guysread full review
- RECThe Healing TreeeClosed until 9am MT
Good bud and good deals. I definitely recommend this place. However yesterday I picked up a 1/2 Oz and the bud tender bundled it up in 1/8ths and I didnt notice until I got home that I only had three in the bundle. I guess it's my fault for not checking before I left the store. Just make sure that everything is there before heading out guys. Still a great dispensary though!read full review
- MED & RECTrinidad's Higher Calling U12 dealsPickupPreorder until 9:30am MT
As a medical patient of THCU, I never cease to be amazed by the helpful, knowledgeable, and caring budtenders, Jeff, Joe, and Carlos. Anyone of these will help you leave the store with the best buds for your needs. I’m glad I live in Trinidad and can take advantage of this asset anytime I wish. Thanks, Jamesread full review
- RECWeedmart LLC1 dealDeliveryPickupPreorder until 8am MT
I love this place. Not only do they have the best prices, but they have the best people. While you're standing there waiting to check in? Read all the funny signs. The signs really make my day. I wish I had a smoking place that had all those signs because that would be so 420! This place is for a certain type of niche customer and that type of customer is me!read full review
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