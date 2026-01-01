Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Colorado
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All Dispensary results
- RECSocial Dispensary Federal6 dealsPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 8am MT
This is a great shop to come in if you’re ever in Denver, I came to visit my friend and my first time being in this dispensary and I was very happy. They had helpful bartenders and helpful management. I will be coming back to this place when I come back to visit if you’re ever in Denver, make sure you check this place out. You won’t be disappointed.read full review
- MED & RECBud Bum - DenverClosed until 10am MT
A peerless gem among the most exquisite. The highest marks I’ve ever conveyed, across the industry. With no paltry dearth of experience therein. Thank You to the great people at Bud Bum for their dedication to the highest ideals while managing a very intelligent design. Look forward to my next visit. Come check them out. I guarantee it’ll prove a decidedly productive investment of both your time and resources. Peace and Best Wishes to Allread full review
- MED & RECTrinidad's Higher Calling U12 dealsPickupPreorder until 9:30am MT
As a medical patient of THCU, I never cease to be amazed by the helpful, knowledgeable, and caring budtenders, Jeff, Joe, and Carlos. Anyone of these will help you leave the store with the best buds for your needs. I’m glad I live in Trinidad and can take advantage of this asset anytime I wish. Thanks, Jamesread full review
- RECHigh Q - Snowmass Village MallClosed until 11am MT
Wonderful, knowledgeable staff, and amazing products. Highest Quality stuff anywhere around the valley, hands down (come on, it's in the name). All of their flower is grown in living soil, making it organic. They make incredible live rosin products, edibles, carts, and concentrates alike. I'm excited to try the new live heads by Akta!read full review
- RECWeedSnacks DispensaryClosed until 6am MT
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