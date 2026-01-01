Dispensaries with parking on-site in Branford, Connecticut
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- MED & RECFine Fettle - Newington8 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECFine Fettle - Bristol8 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECAffinity Dispensary - New HavenClosed until 9am ET
Staff is always incredibly nice and knowledgeable. Love the vibe and the deals! I can always count on them giving me a great recommendation and they seem happy to hear my experiences with products as well. I would continue coming here even if I moved out of the area, they’re that good!read full review
- MED & RECFine Fettle - West Hartford7 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The team there was so nice and made it a great experience. I got 15% off FOR LIFE from going in during their opening which they're running all the way through next weekend. And honestly the location is super convenient for anyone around the area, much better than the ones closer to downtown Hartford. 10/10 love these guys and so glad there's a Fine Fettle in my area now!read full review
- RECShangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk1 dealClosed until 9am ET
First time visit today. This was a well laid out facility that was easy to find with friendly and knowledgeable staff. My friend behind the counter, (I’m sorry I don’t remember your name) was a pleasure to deal with and we had a very nice conversation about effects of the particular strain I purchased. Thank you. 10 out of 10.read full review
- INDIGENOUSLittle Beach HarvestPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am ET
- INDIGENOUSSmokers Depot and DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 7:30am ET
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