Dispensaries with parking on-site in Bridgeport, Connecticut
Results 1-30 of 949
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- RECShangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk1 dealClosed until 9am ET
First time visit today. This was a well laid out facility that was easy to find with friendly and knowledgeable staff. My friend behind the counter, (I’m sorry I don’t remember your name) was a pleasure to deal with and we had a very nice conversation about effects of the particular strain I purchased. Thank you. 10 out of 10.read full review
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- MED & RECAffinity Dispensary - New HavenClosed until 9am ET
Staff is always incredibly nice and knowledgeable. Love the vibe and the deals! I can always count on them giving me a great recommendation and they seem happy to hear my experiences with products as well. I would continue coming here even if I moved out of the area, they’re that good!read full review
- RECThe Botanist - Danbury (Rec)Closed until 10am ET
I have been on medical for 4 years and the botanist is very friendly and extremely knowledgeable about the products and they always help me get rewards and keep me updated on them!.this is my favorite place ever because their products are terrific and awsome staff there..I highly recommendread full review
- Planet Nugg Weed DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Planet Nugg in Farmingdale gets five stars across the board. My first time as a customer yesterday, the parking lot had plenty of parking. The atmosphere /environment was very nice. The staff, and the budtenders were very pleasant to me , and they were a very helpful in suggesting a product. Their products are five stars. I will be a returning customerread full review
- RECCannabis RealmClosed until 9am ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
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