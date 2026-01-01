Pet friendly dispensaries in Bridgeport, Connecticut
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- Planet Nugg Weed DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Planet Nugg in Farmingdale gets five stars across the board. My first time as a customer yesterday, the parking lot had plenty of parking. The atmosphere /environment was very nice. The staff, and the budtenders were very pleasant to me , and they were a very helpful in suggesting a product. Their products are five stars. I will be a returning customerread full review
- RECCannabis RealmClosed until 9am ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
- INDIGENOUSSmokers Depot and DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 7:30am ET
- MED & RECFine Fettle - West Hartford7 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The team there was so nice and made it a great experience. I got 15% off FOR LIFE from going in during their opening which they're running all the way through next weekend. And honestly the location is super convenient for anyone around the area, much better than the ones closer to downtown Hartford. 10/10 love these guys and so glad there's a Fine Fettle in my area now!read full review
- RECStashbox Dispensary3 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
The shop had a clean and modern setup, and everything was well organized. The staff seemed knowledgeable and were willing to answer questions, which made the experience feel more comfortable. The atmosphere was relaxed, and the service was quick without feeling rushed. Overall, it seemed like a professional environment that focuses on customer experience and quality.read full review
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