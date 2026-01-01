Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Cromwell, Connecticut
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- MED & RECFine Fettle - Newington8 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECCuraleaf - ManchesterClosed until 9am ET
The only dispensary I’ve ever used since getting my medical marijuana license 2 1/2 years ago. They have a large menu with the wide range products including flowers tinctures pre-rolls and just about any other form of flour or THC. Excellent service really nice atmosphere and very helpful and friendly staff. You can Peru’s their menu pre-order and pick up Ready when you arrive!!! Overall I’ve had nothing but good experiences here. It’s the ONLY dispensary I have used, respectively. Close convenient and good prices.read full review
- MEDThe Botanist - Montville (Med)Closed until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUSSmokers Depot and DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 7:30am ET
- MEDAffinity Dispensaries West SpringfieldClosed until 10am ET
The Affinity Medical Dispensary is by far the best MEDICAL dispensary in the area. The vibe at Affinity is amazing. When you walk in and are greeted (by the OG Greeter, IMO) of Affinity... ...he just sets up a good vibe right away, The Bud Tenders (Are we still calling them that? LOL) are amazing. Educated about the product, do not rush or pressure you, very professional. ...and at the same time, they are creating a great vibe/experience for everyone. - PERKS, PERKS, PERKS - As a patient you get the most incredible perks, deals... etc. Carry some amazing glass pieces. Just an amazing place. Thanks for all you do!read full review
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