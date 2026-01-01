Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Cromwell, Connecticut
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- RECHigher Collective KillinglyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I have been to several dispensaries throughout the state, HigherCollective in Dayville Connecticut is got to be the best. Because of the people that all make it run. I think they got every other dispensary beat when it comes to quality , price and just pure friendliness we love our higher collective ,, It’s a great place.read full review
- INDIGENOUSTop Notch ExoticsClosed until 8am ET
I had such a wonderful, I had such a wonderful visit to top, notch exotics and the people that work there are very knowledgeable and friendly and offered their own suggestions and each person that works as a specialty, you know, for those who are specific about how they like to indulge and and sometimes you could even be invited up to the lounge, which is very nice, makes you feel like you're in a friendly atmosphere, very high recommendation.read full review
- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
- RECThe Station Dispensary1 dealPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- RECTreeotics Weed DispensaryClosed until 9am ET
- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
- RECBud City NJ3 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Always a welcoming and beautiful atmosphere. Had the great pleasure of speaking with a pop-up representative!! Fantastic information provided. Bud City continues to meet and Always exceed my expectations in product, serious knowledge, lovely owners and family. Their database is updated every 3 minutes. That's passion, accountability accountability, perfect customer service.read full review
- RECRushBudz Dispensary1 dealDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
My experience with RushBudz has been nothing short of outstanding. Their delivery service operates with impressive efficiency and consistency, ensuring every order arrives on time and in perfect condition. What truly distinguishes them is their remarkable customer service — attentive, knowledgeable, and always eager to assist. It’s rare to find a team so dedicated to excellence and customer care. Their professionalism and reliability make them a valued partner; I'd definitely recommend them.read full review
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