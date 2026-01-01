Black-owned dispensaries in Cromwell, Connecticut
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- INDIGENOUSSmokers Depot and DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 7:30am ET
- INDIGENOUSCloud 9 Vapes Shop & DispensaryClosed until 7am ET
My first visit to this dispensary, and to the dispensaries at the Reservation in general, and I was very impressed. The gentleman behind the counter was super helpful and patient. He even steered me to some lower cost product that he thought would better meet my needs. Overall I was very happy with the service, selection and quality. I was shopping for some people who use cannabis medicinally, so having someone who took the time to listen to what I was looking for was very important. They went the extra mile to make sure I not only knew what I was buying, but also how to best use it for the desired effects, answering all my questions with patience and a kindness. I’m headed back today for more and I would reccomend this spot to anyone who asked me!read full review
- INDIGENOUSTop Notch ExoticsClosed until 8am ET
I had such a wonderful, I had such a wonderful visit to top, notch exotics and the people that work there are very knowledgeable and friendly and offered their own suggestions and each person that works as a specialty, you know, for those who are specific about how they like to indulge and and sometimes you could even be invited up to the lounge, which is very nice, makes you feel like you're in a friendly atmosphere, very high recommendation.read full review
- RECMajor Bloom3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- RECCannabis RealmClosed until 9am ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
- RECDris DeliveryDeliveryClosed until tomorrow at 12pm ET
JOHN!! This is for you! I’m a mental health worker in the hospital settings in Boston- this is definitely a need after a long day. On a snow storm that is supposed to come, my weediclesss (as I call it) was not available after I placed my order for delivery. Sir John was AMAZING and so caring to inform me of this and ask if there was anything else I needed. He really listened to what I needed and the current state I was in- just to decompress and get my client’s stories out of my brain so I can decompress and recenter as well. He made me feel seen and heard and feel valued. He tried adding an extra goodie for my birthday that just passed, I chose to give to a homeless person and he said he would give on my behalf.. no one has followed suit and done something like that on my behalf. Someone that may not have an ID or money but may need a break, let them use my weedicles… that’s all I want and John helped me gift it back to someone in need. Thank you John D. Thank you for giving me your last initial to ensure that the highest person at your company hopefully sees this and recognizes their unique/amazing employee. To the owner- he is a keeper. Make sure you keep someone like this in your company. Sincerely, Mental health workerread full review
- RECRolling Releaf7 dealsDeliveryClosed until 12pm ET
Very professional and seamless experience. Thanks for carrying the sugar batter. It’s very nice, if possibly a little too much non-cannabis flavoring added. One of the preroll brands (can’t recall which but it was ICE enhanced, I think) claimed to be 100% but small print notes ingredients not derived from cannibas. Terpenes I think. I don’t need flavor injections but maybe some prefer it? Other than that, awesomeness.read full review
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- RECYerba Buena (Now Open)PickupPreorder until 10am ET
The staff was very helpful. The store is boutique-y in a good way. It is small and the atmosphere is warm and intimate. I have been happy with their recommendations. I am a light to moderate user and dispensaries can feel intimidating. I feel comfortable at Yerba Buena and it is my preferred place to shop if I am looking for something new to try.read full review
- RECZyp Run - Fast Boston DeliveryDeliveryClosed until 10am ET
I just wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude for the fantastic service I received from Manira person! They were incredibly punctual, arriving right on time and with a friendly smile. What really stood out was their positive attitude, even in less-than-ideal weather conditions. It’s clear they take pride in their work. 10/10 recommendread full review
- RECTreeotics Weed DispensaryClosed until 9am ET
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