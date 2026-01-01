Woman-owned dispensaries in Cromwell, Connecticut
Results 1-30 of 252
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- RECHigher Collective KillinglyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I have been to several dispensaries throughout the state, HigherCollective in Dayville Connecticut is got to be the best. Because of the people that all make it run. I think they got every other dispensary beat when it comes to quality , price and just pure friendliness we love our higher collective ,, It’s a great place.read full review
- RECCaroline's Cannabis- Uxbridge6 dealsPickupPreorder until 10am ET
- RECCanna Provisions - HolyokePickupPreorder until 8am ET
- RECCharlie Fox (Southampton)Closed until 10am ET
Charlie Fox is a beautifully curated dispensary that truly fits the Southampton aesthetic. High-end, tasteful, and thoughtfully presented- this is cannabis done with style. All products are tested to New York State's requirements- a standard that sets them apart from less-regulated alternatives.read full review
- INDIGENOUSTop Notch ExoticsClosed until 8am ET
I had such a wonderful, I had such a wonderful visit to top, notch exotics and the people that work there are very knowledgeable and friendly and offered their own suggestions and each person that works as a specialty, you know, for those who are specific about how they like to indulge and and sometimes you could even be invited up to the lounge, which is very nice, makes you feel like you're in a friendly atmosphere, very high recommendation.read full review
- Lucky Green Ladies NY1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- RECLucky Green LadiesDeliveryClosed until 10am ET
- RECDris DeliveryDeliveryClosed until tomorrow at 12pm ET
JOHN!! This is for you! I’m a mental health worker in the hospital settings in Boston- this is definitely a need after a long day. On a snow storm that is supposed to come, my weediclesss (as I call it) was not available after I placed my order for delivery. Sir John was AMAZING and so caring to inform me of this and ask if there was anything else I needed. He really listened to what I needed and the current state I was in- just to decompress and get my client’s stories out of my brain so I can decompress and recenter as well. He made me feel seen and heard and feel valued. He tried adding an extra goodie for my birthday that just passed, I chose to give to a homeless person and he said he would give on my behalf.. no one has followed suit and done something like that on my behalf. Someone that may not have an ID or money but may need a break, let them use my weedicles… that’s all I want and John helped me gift it back to someone in need. Thank you John D. Thank you for giving me your last initial to ensure that the highest person at your company hopefully sees this and recognizes their unique/amazing employee. To the owner- he is a keeper. Make sure you keep someone like this in your company. Sincerely, Mental health workerread full review
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