Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Cromwell, Connecticut
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- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - Northampton4 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8:30am ET
Drove over 90 minutes to their Northampton location to actually be able to say that I am now getting my stash directly from Cheech & Chong at their own storefront. As someone who truly appreciated their films in their youth. It fulfils a 21 year long dream of mine. It was an amazing photo worthy experience I will always remember. Their staff are super friendly and helpful. They sincerely work with you to really dial in discovering the effects you want. To help connect you with the right products that they have in stock within your budget. Their deals are absolutely outstanding. In these rough economic times it's good to know that they are still looking out for us. By providing the highest quality cannabis products that we can actually afford. Whether you buy their own products, or another brands that they offer. You will be hard pressed to find any place better that checks all of the boxes for being the absolute best dispensary in the state.read full review
- INDIGENOUSSmokers Depot and DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 7:30am ET
- INDIGENOUSCloud 9 Vapes Shop & DispensaryClosed until 7am ET
My first visit to this dispensary, and to the dispensaries at the Reservation in general, and I was very impressed. The gentleman behind the counter was super helpful and patient. He even steered me to some lower cost product that he thought would better meet my needs. Overall I was very happy with the service, selection and quality. I was shopping for some people who use cannabis medicinally, so having someone who took the time to listen to what I was looking for was very important. They went the extra mile to make sure I not only knew what I was buying, but also how to best use it for the desired effects, answering all my questions with patience and a kindness. I’m headed back today for more and I would reccomend this spot to anyone who asked me!read full review
- INDIGENOUSBrave Hearts Smoke and Vape Dispensary - MasticClosed until 9am ET
Sabu and YaYa were knowledgeable, hospitable, and fun to talk with. The product selection in the store is amazing and the prices are the lowest in the New York metropolitan area. Of course the most important ingredient is the quality of the stash which is truly fabulous. They were both incredibly gracious and free with their time. All in All a fun time was had by all. Although the shop is an hour away, this is now my go-to and only cannabis shop. I am a pharmacist and I know a good drug when I see and inbibe one.read full review
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - WhatleyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8:30am ET
Madeline was awesome! She helped me pick out an edible and really took the time to explain the ingredients and how everything works. You can tell she’s very knowledgeable about the products she carries, and she made the whole experience easy and comfortable. I appreciated how patient and informative she was while helping me choose something that would be right for me. Great customer service and a great attitude — definitely a budtender who knows her stuff!read full review
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - GreenfieldPickupPreorder until 8:30am ET
- Lucky Green Ladies NY1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- RECDris DeliveryDeliveryClosed until tomorrow at 12pm ET
JOHN!! This is for you! I’m a mental health worker in the hospital settings in Boston- this is definitely a need after a long day. On a snow storm that is supposed to come, my weediclesss (as I call it) was not available after I placed my order for delivery. Sir John was AMAZING and so caring to inform me of this and ask if there was anything else I needed. He really listened to what I needed and the current state I was in- just to decompress and get my client’s stories out of my brain so I can decompress and recenter as well. He made me feel seen and heard and feel valued. He tried adding an extra goodie for my birthday that just passed, I chose to give to a homeless person and he said he would give on my behalf.. no one has followed suit and done something like that on my behalf. Someone that may not have an ID or money but may need a break, let them use my weedicles… that’s all I want and John helped me gift it back to someone in need. Thank you John D. Thank you for giving me your last initial to ensure that the highest person at your company hopefully sees this and recognizes their unique/amazing employee. To the owner- he is a keeper. Make sure you keep someone like this in your company. Sincerely, Mental health workerread full review
- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
- RECRushBudz Dispensary1 dealDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
My experience with RushBudz has been nothing short of outstanding. Their delivery service operates with impressive efficiency and consistency, ensuring every order arrives on time and in perfect condition. What truly distinguishes them is their remarkable customer service — attentive, knowledgeable, and always eager to assist. It’s rare to find a team so dedicated to excellence and customer care. Their professionalism and reliability make them a valued partner; I'd definitely recommend them.read full review
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