Dispensaries with an ATM in Danbury, Connecticut
Results 1-30 of 1252
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, as of January 10, 2023 adults age 21 and over can legally purchase up to a fourth of an ounce, or seven total grams, of marijuana (per transaction) for recreational consumption.
Yes, it is legal to smoke weed from a dispensary in Danbury, CT as long as you do it in the privacy of your home and out of public view.
No. Recreational dispensaries opened across Connecticut in January of 2023. Adults over 21 can now purchase cannabis in Connecticut regardless of whether or not they have a medical marijuana card.