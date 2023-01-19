Frequently asked questions

Is weed is legal in Danbury, CT? Yes, as of January 10, 2023 adults age 21 and over can legally purchase up to a fourth of an ounce, or seven total grams, of marijuana (per transaction) for recreational consumption.

Is it legal to smoke weed from a dispensary in Danbury, CT? Yes, it is legal to smoke weed from a dispensary in Danbury, CT as long as you do it in the privacy of your home and out of public view.