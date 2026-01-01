Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Derby, Connecticut
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- MED & RECAffinity Dispensary - New HavenClosed until 9am ET
Staff is always incredibly nice and knowledgeable. Love the vibe and the deals! I can always count on them giving me a great recommendation and they seem happy to hear my experiences with products as well. I would continue coming here even if I moved out of the area, they’re that good!read full review
- MED & RECFine Fettle - Newington8 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDThe Botanist - Montville (Med)Closed until 9am ET
- MEDAffinity Dispensaries West SpringfieldClosed until 10am ET
The Affinity Medical Dispensary is by far the best MEDICAL dispensary in the area. The vibe at Affinity is amazing. When you walk in and are greeted (by the OG Greeter, IMO) of Affinity... ...he just sets up a good vibe right away, The Bud Tenders (Are we still calling them that? LOL) are amazing. Educated about the product, do not rush or pressure you, very professional. ...and at the same time, they are creating a great vibe/experience for everyone. - PERKS, PERKS, PERKS - As a patient you get the most incredible perks, deals... etc. Carry some amazing glass pieces. Just an amazing place. Thanks for all you do!read full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)PickupPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
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