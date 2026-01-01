Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Derby, Connecticut
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- INDIGENOUSSmokers Depot and DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 7:30am ET
- RECStashbox Dispensary3 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
The shop had a clean and modern setup, and everything was well organized. The staff seemed knowledgeable and were willing to answer questions, which made the experience feel more comfortable. The atmosphere was relaxed, and the service was quick without feeling rushed. Overall, it seemed like a professional environment that focuses on customer experience and quality.read full review
- MED & RECFine Fettle - Newington8 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
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