Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Derby, Connecticut
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- MED & RECFine Fettle - Bristol8 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECAffinity Dispensary - New HavenClosed until 9am ET
Staff is always incredibly nice and knowledgeable. Love the vibe and the deals! I can always count on them giving me a great recommendation and they seem happy to hear my experiences with products as well. I would continue coming here even if I moved out of the area, they’re that good!read full review
- RECThe Botanist - Danbury (Rec)Closed until 10am ET
I have been on medical for 4 years and the botanist is very friendly and extremely knowledgeable about the products and they always help me get rewards and keep me updated on them!.this is my favorite place ever because their products are terrific and awsome staff there..I highly recommendread full review
- MED & RECFine Fettle - West Hartford7 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The team there was so nice and made it a great experience. I got 15% off FOR LIFE from going in during their opening which they're running all the way through next weekend. And honestly the location is super convenient for anyone around the area, much better than the ones closer to downtown Hartford. 10/10 love these guys and so glad there's a Fine Fettle in my area now!read full review
- INDIGENOUSSmokers Depot and DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 7:30am ET
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