Medical marijuana dispensaries in Derby, Connecticut
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- MED & RECFine Fettle - Bristol8 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDVerilife - Bronx3 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Hudson ValleyClosed until 10am ET
This place is incredible, and the employees are so knowledgeable and helpful. I wasn’t sure what I wanted, but I knew I wanted something to help me sleep better. I explained that to the rep, and he recommended, by far, the best Indica strain for sleep I’ve tried. I’d give this place 50 stars if I could, and it’s definitely now my new go-to dispensary.read full review
- MEDVireo Delivery - Westchester NorthClosed until 8am ET
The previous reviewer made a grave mistake and blamed it on the business. No where does it say they have a physical location. There’s a reason there’s no “pickup” option. As far as the delivery, it was fantastic. Arrived the very next day, no delivery charge and I was able to track the order live. When I placed the order the ETA was next day between 12-3 and it arrived at 12:05. 10 stars.read full review
- MEDColumbia Care - RiverheadClosed until 10am ET
Not sure what the fuss with previous reviews are about. Guessing they’re inexperienced with this process? I called in since I’m from Staten Island visiting the area. Super helpful over the phone. Emailed my documents, Came in, filled out form, and done less than 15mins? Only took extra minutes because I ordered a decent amount due to first time %20 discount available. Staff even helped me with the Brooklyn location and I’m definitely switching over to this Brand and location. Great experience and staffread full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - ManchesterClosed until 9am ET
The only dispensary I’ve ever used since getting my medical marijuana license 2 1/2 years ago. They have a large menu with the wide range products including flowers tinctures pre-rolls and just about any other form of flour or THC. Excellent service really nice atmosphere and very helpful and friendly staff. You can Peru’s their menu pre-order and pick up Ready when you arrive!!! Overall I’ve had nothing but good experiences here. It’s the ONLY dispensary I have used, respectively. Close convenient and good prices.read full review
- MEDThe Botanist - Montville (Med)Closed until 9am ET
- MED & RECAscend Cannabis - Fort LeeClosed until 10am ET
I wrote a previous review before rec was available. The dispensary now has delivery which works well since I don’t have a car atm. The variety of flower which is what I primarily purchase has increased by 500% since the early days. The discounts are now my main purchases bc the deals are plenty and the rewards program really helps with cost. I am a regular customer and have never had an issue and way back when I got something defective they replaced it and even offered a discount bc I had to make another trip to the location. So I recommend the product and the location.read full review
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