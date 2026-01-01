Woman-owned dispensaries in Derby, Connecticut
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- INDIGENOUSTop Notch ExoticsClosed until 8am ET
I had such a wonderful, I had such a wonderful visit to top, notch exotics and the people that work there are very knowledgeable and friendly and offered their own suggestions and each person that works as a specialty, you know, for those who are specific about how they like to indulge and and sometimes you could even be invited up to the lounge, which is very nice, makes you feel like you're in a friendly atmosphere, very high recommendation.read full review
- RECCharlie Fox (Southampton)Closed until 10am ET
Charlie Fox is a beautifully curated dispensary that truly fits the Southampton aesthetic. High-end, tasteful, and thoughtfully presented- this is cannabis done with style. All products are tested to New York State's requirements- a standard that sets them apart from less-regulated alternatives.read full review
- RECGood Grades (Delivery Available)Closed until 10am ET
- RECGotham Cannabis Dispensary & Delivery - Bowery, NYCClosed until 10am ET
Everyone who works here is helpful and friendly without being overbearing. They genuinely WANT to help you find products that will help YOU and never upsell specific strains or goods over others. I never feel pressured to spend more money—though their selection of product is impressive so you kinda always end up spending more than originally planned—and often have personal anecdotes that reassure you about how well a given item is going to work. Prime example: I had questions about the differences between CBD and CBG content in various edibles and vapes (Gotham has DOZENS of each btw!) and the person who helped me, Toni, was incredible detailed and comprehensive in her explanation. The employees at Gotham know what they’re talking about. It’s very admirable that they not only get paid to sell cannabis products, but also that they have clearly been trained and educated about cannabis and its many positive effects, medical AND recreational uses, as well as less positive effects that certain people might want to watch out for. The storefront is beautiful and the space feels curated. Every employee is super laid back and just wants to help. If you wanna browse at your own pace, they always respect that and hang back til you’re ready to check out. A+++++++ for Gotham and I highly recommend them. Prices are decent/fair, too.read full review
- Lucky Green Ladies NY1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
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