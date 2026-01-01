Dispensaries accepting cash in Derby, Connecticut
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- MED & RECZen Leaf - Waterbury (Med/Rec)PickupPreorder until 9am ET
- RECShangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk1 dealClosed until 9am ET
First time visit today. This was a well laid out facility that was easy to find with friendly and knowledgeable staff. My friend behind the counter, (I’m sorry I don’t remember your name) was a pleasure to deal with and we had a very nice conversation about effects of the particular strain I purchased. Thank you. 10 out of 10.read full review
- MED & RECFine Fettle - Bristol8 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- RECThe Botanist - Danbury (Rec)Closed until 10am ET
I have been on medical for 4 years and the botanist is very friendly and extremely knowledgeable about the products and they always help me get rewards and keep me updated on them!.this is my favorite place ever because their products are terrific and awsome staff there..I highly recommendread full review
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