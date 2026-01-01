Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in East Hartford, Connecticut
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- MED & RECFine Fettle - Newington8 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDAffinity Dispensaries West SpringfieldClosed until 10am ET
The Affinity Medical Dispensary is by far the best MEDICAL dispensary in the area. The vibe at Affinity is amazing. When you walk in and are greeted (by the OG Greeter, IMO) of Affinity... ...he just sets up a good vibe right away, The Bud Tenders (Are we still calling them that? LOL) are amazing. Educated about the product, do not rush or pressure you, very professional. ...and at the same time, they are creating a great vibe/experience for everyone. - PERKS, PERKS, PERKS - As a patient you get the most incredible perks, deals... etc. Carry some amazing glass pieces. Just an amazing place. Thanks for all you do!read full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)PickupPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
- MEDThe Botanist - Montville (Med)Closed until 9am ET
- MED & RECAffinity Dispensary - New HavenClosed until 9am ET
Staff is always incredibly nice and knowledgeable. Love the vibe and the deals! I can always count on them giving me a great recommendation and they seem happy to hear my experiences with products as well. I would continue coming here even if I moved out of the area, they’re that good!read full review
- MEDBerkshire Roots (MED)Closed until 9am ET
As a medical customer, I've been to many other dispensaries in a wide area, checking them out. Berkshire Roots is by far the best of all those I've been to. Great specials and benefits for people with a state Patient ID. Always a fast track line for medical people so you don't have to wait if it's busy. (Not sure what the other reviewers were doing, maybe they missed the Medical Aisle sign?) Will always be back again, won't bother with anywhere else. Always great selections at reasonable prices and often have good specials and discounts as well, and a good atmosphere. Always a very nice experience.read full review
- RECBerkshire Roots (ADULT USE)Closed until 9am ET
I bought the infused hot cocoa and after trying to follow the instructions on the bag for at least 10min. I got frustrated and cut it open and when I tried to transfer it to another container I managed to spill a good amount I couldn't save. When I reached out to BR I heard back within 24hrs and received a phone call soon after. Kathy from marketing not only gave me my money back, but she also threw in some merch!! I am so impressed with the speedy customer service!! Thank you for a very positive experience!!read full review
- RECTemescal Wellness - Hudson (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am ET
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Medical)PickupPreorder until 9am ET
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