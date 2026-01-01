Pet friendly dispensaries in East Hartford, Connecticut
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- MED & RECFine Fettle - West Hartford7 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The team there was so nice and made it a great experience. I got 15% off FOR LIFE from going in during their opening which they're running all the way through next weekend. And honestly the location is super convenient for anyone around the area, much better than the ones closer to downtown Hartford. 10/10 love these guys and so glad there's a Fine Fettle in my area now!read full review
- RECLiberty - Springfield (Rec)Closed until 9am ET
- MED & RECFine Fettle - Newington8 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECFine Fettle - Bristol8 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- RECGreen Meadows Farm - RecPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Although I live on Cape Cod I have not had the pleasure of visiting Green Meadows dispensary as of yet. I wanted to leave a review as I did pretty much buy out one of the Green Meadows Amazing flower strains from my new local dispensary Sublime Mashpee. A Great Sativa leaning smoke I advise is the Melonade #8 terps like no tomorrow. Very smooth smoke and great sweet profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. Lemon, Tropical, Citrus. Very rare these days to find a well balanced strain that's just right for me. Pinene is my go to preferred terepene, it is the most abundant terepene in this Melonade # 8, followed by Myrcene and Caryophyllene. Feeling of Energetic, Aroused, Uplifted! Crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. I am hoping the Melonade #8 makes it's way back to the Cape.read full review
- RECHigher Collective KillinglyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I have been to several dispensaries throughout the state, HigherCollective in Dayville Connecticut is got to be the best. Because of the people that all make it run. I think they got every other dispensary beat when it comes to quality , price and just pure friendliness we love our higher collective ,, It’s a great place.read full review
- RECMajor Bloom3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- RECTemescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)PickupPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
- MEDLiberty - Easthampton (Med)Closed until 10am ET
Okay so I’ve been to most of the dispensaries in the area and I have to say with 1000% confidence that Liberty in Easthampton is the best around. The overall setup of the dispensary is pleasing and as someone who deals with social anxiety having a setup that allows a good amount of space between customers makes all the difference! The employees, THE EMPLOYEES!!! I literally love seeing all of their faces whenever I make a trip and they are always SO nice and welcoming! They always have the best suggestions!! And they’re so personable too, i literally had to write this review because I just love y’all so much! And of course the products are chefs kiss!!! Such good deals for amazing products! I literally will never stop saying good things and sending more people your way! If this doesn’t make you wanna go see what Liberty has to offer idk what will!!read full review
- RECCanna Provisions - HolyokePickupPreorder until 8am ET
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