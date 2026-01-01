Woman-owned dispensaries in East Hartford, Connecticut
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- RECHigher Collective KillinglyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I have been to several dispensaries throughout the state, HigherCollective in Dayville Connecticut is got to be the best. Because of the people that all make it run. I think they got every other dispensary beat when it comes to quality , price and just pure friendliness we love our higher collective ,, It’s a great place.read full review
- RECCaroline's Cannabis- Uxbridge6 dealsPickupPreorder until 10am ET
- RECCanna Provisions - HolyokePickupPreorder until 8am ET
- Lucky Green Ladies NY1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
- RECLucky Green LadiesDeliveryClosed until 10am ET
- RECDris DeliveryDeliveryClosed until tomorrow at 12pm ET
JOHN!! This is for you! I’m a mental health worker in the hospital settings in Boston- this is definitely a need after a long day. On a snow storm that is supposed to come, my weediclesss (as I call it) was not available after I placed my order for delivery. Sir John was AMAZING and so caring to inform me of this and ask if there was anything else I needed. He really listened to what I needed and the current state I was in- just to decompress and get my client’s stories out of my brain so I can decompress and recenter as well. He made me feel seen and heard and feel valued. He tried adding an extra goodie for my birthday that just passed, I chose to give to a homeless person and he said he would give on my behalf.. no one has followed suit and done something like that on my behalf. Someone that may not have an ID or money but may need a break, let them use my weedicles… that’s all I want and John helped me gift it back to someone in need. Thank you John D. Thank you for giving me your last initial to ensure that the highest person at your company hopefully sees this and recognizes their unique/amazing employee. To the owner- he is a keeper. Make sure you keep someone like this in your company. Sincerely, Mental health workerread full review
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- RECZyp Run - Fast Boston DeliveryDeliveryClosed until 10am ET
I just wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude for the fantastic service I received from Manira person! They were incredibly punctual, arriving right on time and with a friendly smile. What really stood out was their positive attitude, even in less-than-ideal weather conditions. It’s clear they take pride in their work. 10/10 recommendread full review
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