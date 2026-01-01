Dispensaries accepting debit cards in East Hartford, Connecticut
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- MED & RECFine Fettle - West Hartford7 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The team there was so nice and made it a great experience. I got 15% off FOR LIFE from going in during their opening which they're running all the way through next weekend. And honestly the location is super convenient for anyone around the area, much better than the ones closer to downtown Hartford. 10/10 love these guys and so glad there's a Fine Fettle in my area now!read full review
- MED & RECFine Fettle - Newington8 dealsPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECFine Fettle - Bristol8 dealsDeliveryPickupPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECCuraleaf - ManchesterClosed until 9am ET
The only dispensary I’ve ever used since getting my medical marijuana license 2 1/2 years ago. They have a large menu with the wide range products including flowers tinctures pre-rolls and just about any other form of flour or THC. Excellent service really nice atmosphere and very helpful and friendly staff. You can Peru’s their menu pre-order and pick up Ready when you arrive!!! Overall I’ve had nothing but good experiences here. It’s the ONLY dispensary I have used, respectively. Close convenient and good prices.read full review
- MEDAffinity Dispensaries West SpringfieldClosed until 10am ET
The Affinity Medical Dispensary is by far the best MEDICAL dispensary in the area. The vibe at Affinity is amazing. When you walk in and are greeted (by the OG Greeter, IMO) of Affinity... ...he just sets up a good vibe right away, The Bud Tenders (Are we still calling them that? LOL) are amazing. Educated about the product, do not rush or pressure you, very professional. ...and at the same time, they are creating a great vibe/experience for everyone. - PERKS, PERKS, PERKS - As a patient you get the most incredible perks, deals... etc. Carry some amazing glass pieces. Just an amazing place. Thanks for all you do!read full review
- RECHEKA Premium CannabisClosed until 9am ET
I recently had the pleasure of visiting Heka, and I can't say enough about the fantastic experience I had there. From the moment I stepped inside, I was impressed by the welcoming atmosphere and the knowledgeable staff. Heka is not your average dispensary. The interior is beautifully designed, creating a calming and inviting ambiance. The team members are not only friendly but also incredibly well-informed about their products. They patiently answered all my questions and helped me find the perfect strains for my needs. What sets Heka apart, in my opinion, is the quality of their products. The selection is impressive, and the cannabis is top-notchread full review
- RECJimBuddys Rec ShopClosed until 9am ET
Jim buddy’s is a great small business. I have gone in for a number of different products since they opened and never had a bad experience. Everyone is very friendly and extremely knowledgeable about the items they carry. If you ask for their opinion you get an honest answer. They have a wide selection of products for nicotine, flower, and concentrate including the nicotine, flower and concentrate itself. The prices are competitive and this is one of very few stores I prefer to go to in person over online but you can also order online but you will be missing out on the friendly informative staff. I absolutely recommend this to everyone it’s where my dad and boyfriend go for their vaping needs.read full review
- RECGreen Meadows Farm - RecPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Although I live on Cape Cod I have not had the pleasure of visiting Green Meadows dispensary as of yet. I wanted to leave a review as I did pretty much buy out one of the Green Meadows Amazing flower strains from my new local dispensary Sublime Mashpee. A Great Sativa leaning smoke I advise is the Melonade #8 terps like no tomorrow. Very smooth smoke and great sweet profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. Lemon, Tropical, Citrus. Very rare these days to find a well balanced strain that's just right for me. Pinene is my go to preferred terepene, it is the most abundant terepene in this Melonade # 8, followed by Myrcene and Caryophyllene. Feeling of Energetic, Aroused, Uplifted! Crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. I am hoping the Melonade #8 makes it's way back to the Cape.read full review
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