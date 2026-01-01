Dispensaries with parking on-site in Groton, Connecticut
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- MEDThe Botanist - Montville (Med)Closed until 9am ET
- RECHigher Collective KillinglyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
I have been to several dispensaries throughout the state, HigherCollective in Dayville Connecticut is got to be the best. Because of the people that all make it run. I think they got every other dispensary beat when it comes to quality , price and just pure friendliness we love our higher collective ,, It’s a great place.read full review
- INDIGENOUSLittle Beach HarvestPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am ET
- MED & RECFine Fettle - West Hartford7 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
The team there was so nice and made it a great experience. I got 15% off FOR LIFE from going in during their opening which they're running all the way through next weekend. And honestly the location is super convenient for anyone around the area, much better than the ones closer to downtown Hartford. 10/10 love these guys and so glad there's a Fine Fettle in my area now!read full review
- RECGreen Meadows Farm - RecPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 9am ET
Although I live on Cape Cod I have not had the pleasure of visiting Green Meadows dispensary as of yet. I wanted to leave a review as I did pretty much buy out one of the Green Meadows Amazing flower strains from my new local dispensary Sublime Mashpee. A Great Sativa leaning smoke I advise is the Melonade #8 terps like no tomorrow. Very smooth smoke and great sweet profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. Lemon, Tropical, Citrus. Very rare these days to find a well balanced strain that's just right for me. Pinene is my go to preferred terepene, it is the most abundant terepene in this Melonade # 8, followed by Myrcene and Caryophyllene. Feeling of Energetic, Aroused, Uplifted! Crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. I am hoping the Melonade #8 makes it's way back to the Cape.read full review
- RECStories CannabisPickupPreorder until tomorrow at 8am ET
Went into stories today to get some prerolls after this crazy storm we had, Kerri helped me out and was truly amazing! Kerri helped me find exactly why I was looking for but from a new brand I haven’t tried yet! I’m very excited to try it and see how it is! I highly recommend going into stories and talking to Kerri about anything bud related! Or really anyone there!read full review
- RECCaroline's Cannabis- Uxbridge6 dealsPickupPreorder until 10am ET
- INDIGENOUSSmokers Depot and DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 7:30am ET
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