Pet friendly dispensaries in Manchester, Connecticut
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- RECBoston Bud FactoryClosed until 9am ET
This store is cozy, the atmosphere was extremely mom and pop store, which I completely support and love! The staff were very helpful and friendly. I particularly enjoyed that the music wasn't blaring or overwhelming to conversing. It was easy to feel completely at home there even though it was my first visit. The prices and quality of bud are the cherry on top! If you live near this place or even if not, I highly recommend it.read full review
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